The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-3) are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Privateers (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma State -13.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Privateers Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans combined with its opponents to score more than 145.5 points in 19 of 28 games last season.

Privateers matchups last year had a 152.4-point average over/under, 6.9 more points than this game's total.

The Privateers covered the spread 14 times in 32 games last year.

Last season, New Orleans was the underdog 18 times and won four, or 22.2%, of those games.

Last season, the Privateers were at least a +625 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Privateers have a 13.8% chance to win.

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma State 7 22.6% 68.3 141.4 65.8 145.1 136.9 New Orleans 19 67.9% 73.1 141.4 79.3 145.1 149.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional New Orleans Insights & Trends

The Privateers scored an average of 73.1 points per game last year, 7.3 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys gave up to opponents.

New Orleans went 11-6 against the spread and 9-9 overall when it scored more than 65.8 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma State 14-17-0 2-1 15-16-0 New Orleans 14-14-0 0-3 19-9-0

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma State New Orleans 12-6 Home Record 6-9 6-7 Away Record 4-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.