On Monday, November 20, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) square off against the Sacramento Kings (2-4) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum posts 18 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Zion Williamson averages 23.5 points, 6 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Herbert Jones puts up 11.5 points, 2 assists and 5 boards per game.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 10 points, 0.5 assists and 8 boards.

Dyson Daniels averages 4 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Domantas Sabonis gives the Kings 17.7 points, 15 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Kings are receiving 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Keegan Murray this year.

Harrison Barnes gets the Kings 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Kings are getting 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Malik Monk this season.

Kevin Huerter is putting up 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 26.9% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Pelicans Kings 109.3 Points Avg. 110.5 114.3 Points Allowed Avg. 115.7 45.4% Field Goal % 43.6% 33.9% Three Point % 32.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.