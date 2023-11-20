The Sacramento Kings (8-4) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 235.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -1.5 235.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 235.5 points in five of 13 games this season.

New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 227.7 points, 7.8 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, New Orleans has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread.

The Pelicans have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win four times (44.4%) in those games.

New Orleans has a record of 3-5 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 7 58.3% 117 229.1 114.4 230 231.4 Pelicans 5 38.5% 112.1 229.1 115.6 230 225.3

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans has been better against the spread at home (5-3-0) than on the road (2-3-0) this year.

The Pelicans score an average of 112.1 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings give up.

New Orleans has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 114.4 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits

Pelicans and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 7-6 5-4 7-6 Kings 8-4 4-4 6-6

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights

Pelicans Kings 112.1 Points Scored (PG) 117 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 3-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-0 115.6 Points Allowed (PG) 114.4 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 6-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.