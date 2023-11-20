The Sacramento Kings (8-4) hope to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) on November 20, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have given up to their opponents.

New Orleans has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.5% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 13th.

The Pelicans average just 2.3 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Kings allow (114.4).

New Orleans has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 114.4 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans score more points per game at home (114.8) than away (107.8), but also allow more at home (116.6) than on the road (114.0).

This season the Pelicans are picking up more assists at home (27.3 per game) than away (20.8).

Pelicans Injuries