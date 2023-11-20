The Bradley Braves (3-0) take a three-game win streak into a road contest versus the Tulane Green Wave (3-0), who have won three straight as well. It begins at 10:30 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Tulane vs. Bradley Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Tulane Stats Insights

  • The Green Wave's 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
  • Tulane went 19-4 when it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Braves ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Green Wave ranked 363rd.
  • The Green Wave put up an average of 79.9 points per game last year, 17.2 more points than the 62.7 the Braves allowed.
  • Tulane went 19-7 last season when it scored more than 62.7 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tulane put up 83.5 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (81.8).
  • At home, the Green Wave gave up 75.1 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than they allowed away (83.3).
  • Tulane drained more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than on the road (34.2%).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Nicholls State W 91-81 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/9/2023 Northwestern State W 88-71 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 Sacramento State W 92-57 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 Bradley - JSerra Pavilion
11/29/2023 Prairie View A&M - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/3/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium

