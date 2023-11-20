How to Watch Tulane vs. Bradley on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bradley Braves (3-0) take a three-game win streak into a road contest versus the Tulane Green Wave (3-0), who have won three straight as well. It begins at 10:30 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Tulane vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave's 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- Tulane went 19-4 when it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Braves ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Green Wave ranked 363rd.
- The Green Wave put up an average of 79.9 points per game last year, 17.2 more points than the 62.7 the Braves allowed.
- Tulane went 19-7 last season when it scored more than 62.7 points.
Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tulane put up 83.5 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (81.8).
- At home, the Green Wave gave up 75.1 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than they allowed away (83.3).
- Tulane drained more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than on the road (34.2%).
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 91-81
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/9/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 88-71
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 92-57
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|Bradley
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
