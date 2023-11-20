The Tulane Green Wave (3-0) and the Bradley Braves (3-0) meet in a matchup with no set line at JSerra Pavilion on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Tulane vs. Bradley Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

San Juan Capistrano, California Venue: JSerra Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Bradley put together a 17-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-16-0 mark from Tulane.

Tulane vs. Bradley Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 79.9 150.6 77.2 139.9 150.7 Bradley 70.7 150.6 62.7 139.9 134.2

Additional Tulane Insights & Trends

Last year, the Green Wave averaged 17.2 more points per game (79.9) than the Braves gave up (62.7).

Tulane had a 12-13 record against the spread and a 19-7 record overall last season when putting up more than 62.7 points.

Tulane vs. Bradley Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 13-16-0 19-10-0 Bradley 17-13-0 15-15-0

Tulane vs. Bradley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Bradley 12-3 Home Record 15-1 5-4 Away Record 8-5 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-2-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

