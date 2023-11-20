High school basketball is happening today in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Starks High School at Pickering High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 20

3:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Leesville, LA

Leesville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pitkin High School at Simpson High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20

5:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Simpson, LA

Simpson, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Buckeye High School at Leesville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20

6:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Leesville, LA

Leesville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Leesville High School at Sam Houston High School