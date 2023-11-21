Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in East Baton Rouge Parish Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Tara High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foley High School at The Louisiana State University Laboratory School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Madison Preparatory
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scotlandville High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 4:29 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast High School at Glen Oaks High School
- Game Time: 7:29 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
