The Buffalo Bulls (1-3) take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Louisiana went 18-0 when it shot better than 45.4% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulls ranked 35th.

Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns put up only 0.3 fewer points per game (77.4) than the Bulls allowed (77.7).

When Louisiana put up more than 77.7 points last season, it went 15-0.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Louisiana played better when playing at home last year, posting 85.6 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Ragin' Cajuns ceded 67.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 74.9.

Louisiana sunk 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.4 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule