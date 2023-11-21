How to Watch Louisiana vs. Buffalo on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Buffalo Bulls (1-3) take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Louisiana vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- UNC Wilmington vs Appalachian State (12:00 PM ET | November 21)
- Texas State vs McNeese (1:00 PM ET | November 21)
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- Louisiana went 18-0 when it shot better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulls ranked 35th.
- Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns put up only 0.3 fewer points per game (77.4) than the Bulls allowed (77.7).
- When Louisiana put up more than 77.7 points last season, it went 15-0.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Louisiana played better when playing at home last year, posting 85.6 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Ragin' Cajuns ceded 67.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 74.9.
- Louisiana sunk 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.4 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Toledo
|L 87-78
|Savage Arena
|11/15/2023
|Louisiana College
|W 107-56
|Cajundome
|11/20/2023
|Wright State
|L 91-85
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/27/2023
|Loyola-New Orleans
|-
|Cajundome
|11/30/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
