The Buffalo Bulls (1-3) play the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Louisiana vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-9.5) 153.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Betting Trends (2022-23)

Louisiana put together a 17-12-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 15 Ragin' Cajuns games last season went over the point total.

Buffalo put together a 14-15-0 ATS record last year.

In Bulls games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

