How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) battle the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 44.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Thunderbirds allowed to opponents.
- In games Louisiana Tech shot better than 44.0% from the field, it went 12-4 overall.
- The Bulldogs were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Thunderbirds finished 20th.
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged only 2.5 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Thunderbirds allowed (74.7).
- When Louisiana Tech totaled more than 74.7 points last season, it went 11-3.
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisiana Tech put up 75.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, giving up 68.7 points per game, compared to 72.9 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Louisiana Tech fared worse at home last season, making 8.3 treys per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 per game with a 35.1% percentage on the road.
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 81-73
|Moby Arena
|11/13/2023
|Lyon
|W 100-43
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/16/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|W 73-63
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/25/2023
|Dillard
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
