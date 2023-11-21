The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) battle the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 44.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Thunderbirds allowed to opponents.

In games Louisiana Tech shot better than 44.0% from the field, it went 12-4 overall.

The Bulldogs were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Thunderbirds finished 20th.

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged only 2.5 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Thunderbirds allowed (74.7).

When Louisiana Tech totaled more than 74.7 points last season, it went 11-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisiana Tech put up 75.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, giving up 68.7 points per game, compared to 72.9 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Louisiana Tech fared worse at home last season, making 8.3 treys per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 per game with a 35.1% percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule