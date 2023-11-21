How to Watch McNeese vs. Texas State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The McNeese Cowboys (4-1) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
McNeese vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
McNeese Stats Insights
- This season, the Cowboys have a 52.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.4% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have hit.
- McNeese is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 294th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cowboys sit at 107th.
- The Cowboys average 87.4 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 72.8 the Bobcats give up.
- McNeese is 4-1 when scoring more than 72.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- McNeese put up 74.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 10 points per contest.
- At home, the Cowboys allowed 2.3 fewer points per game (74.1) than away from home (76.4).
- At home, McNeese made 0.6 more three-pointers per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (31.8%) compared to in road games (33%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 110-46
|The Legacy Center
|11/14/2023
|LeTourneau
|W 81-49
|The Legacy Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|L 76-74
|Ramsey Center
|11/21/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.