Tuesday's contest between the McNeese Cowboys (4-1) and the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) at Thomas Assembly Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-63 and heavily favors McNeese to take home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 21.

The matchup has no set line.

McNeese vs. Texas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Ruston, Louisiana

Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

McNeese vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 80, Texas State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for McNeese vs. Texas State

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-17.0)

McNeese (-17.0) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

McNeese Performance Insights

The Cowboys outscore opponents by 29.2 points per game (scoring 87.4 points per game to rank 43rd in college basketball while allowing 58.2 per contest to rank 18th in college basketball) and have a +146 scoring differential overall.

McNeese averages 36.2 rebounds per game (115th in college basketball) while allowing 27.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.4 boards per game.

McNeese knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (133rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.6 on average.

The Cowboys average 112.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in college basketball), and allow 74.9 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball).

McNeese has committed 7.8 turnovers per game (11th in college basketball action), 9.4 fewer than the 17.2 it forces on average (26th in college basketball).

