Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Tammany Parish Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mandeville High School at Holden High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Holden, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alfred Bonnabel Magnet Academy High School at Archbishop Hannan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Covington, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pearl River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Pearl River, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
