Currently, the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Florida Panthers (12-5-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body
Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body
Morgan Geekie C Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Josh Mahura D Out Lower Body
Aleksander Barkov Jr. C Questionable Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
  • Location: Sunrise, Florida
  • Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins Season Insights

  • The Bruins' 59 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
  • They have the league's third-best goal differential at +22.

Panthers Season Insights

  • The Panthers' 57 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.
  • Florida has one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 49 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of +8, they are 10th-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bruins vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Bruins (-115) Panthers (-105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.