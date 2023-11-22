How to Watch the Grambling vs. Northwestern State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Northwestern State Demons (0-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Grambling Tigers (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. It will air at 7:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Grambling Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grambling vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up 10.2 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Demons allow (81).
- The Demons score 47 points per game, 30.4 fewer points than the 77.4 the Tigers give up.
- The Demons shoot 26.5% from the field, 16.2% lower than the Tigers allow defensively.
- The Tigers make 34.6% of their shots from the field, 9.2% lower than the Demons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Grambling Leaders
- Douthshine Prien: 8.8 PTS, 4 STL, 29.4 FG%
- Demya Young: 11.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)
- Brenda McKinney: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 38.5 FG%
- Jordyn Carter: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%
- Anijah Grant: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%
Grambling Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 83-57
|Yuengling Center
|11/16/2023
|Arizona State
|W 70-67
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Houston
|L 106-74
|Fertitta Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/11/2023
|Wiley
|-
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
