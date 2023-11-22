The Northwestern State Demons (0-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Grambling Tigers (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. It will air at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Grambling Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up 10.2 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Demons allow (81).
  • The Demons score 47 points per game, 30.4 fewer points than the 77.4 the Tigers give up.
  • The Demons shoot 26.5% from the field, 16.2% lower than the Tigers allow defensively.
  • The Tigers make 34.6% of their shots from the field, 9.2% lower than the Demons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Grambling Leaders

  • Douthshine Prien: 8.8 PTS, 4 STL, 29.4 FG%
  • Demya Young: 11.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)
  • Brenda McKinney: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 38.5 FG%
  • Jordyn Carter: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%
  • Anijah Grant: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%

Grambling Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ South Florida L 83-57 Yuengling Center
11/16/2023 Arizona State W 70-67 Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
11/19/2023 @ Houston L 106-74 Fertitta Center
11/22/2023 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum
12/1/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
12/11/2023 Wiley - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

