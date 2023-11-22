Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 121-118 loss to the Hornets, Tatum tallied 45 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Tatum, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-114)

Over 28.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-104)

Over 9.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+108)

Over 4.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+102)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the NBA last season, allowing 113.3 points per contest.

On the glass, the Bucks allowed 44.2 rebounds per game last year, 20th in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 23.9 assists last year, the Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Bucks were 11th in the NBA last season, conceding 12.1 makes per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/30/2023 31 40 8 1 8 0 0 12/25/2022 36 41 7 5 3 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.