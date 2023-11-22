The Sacramento Kings (8-5) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

BSNO and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 117 - Kings 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 1.5)

Pelicans (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-4.6)

Pelicans (-4.6) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.0

The Kings (8-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 61.5% of the time, 4.4% more often than the Pelicans (8-6-0) this season.

New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (44.4%).

Sacramento and its opponents have gone over the point total 46.2% of the time this season (six out of 13). That's less often than New Orleans and its opponents have (seven out of 14).

The Kings have a .556 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-4) this season while the Pelicans have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Performance Insights

At 113.3 points scored per game and 114 points conceded, the Pelicans are 15th in the NBA on offense and 18th defensively.

In 2023-24, New Orleans is 13th in the NBA in rebounds (44.3 per game) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (46.5).

This season the Pelicans are ranked 16th in the NBA in assists at 25.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, New Orleans is 13th in the league in committing them (13.6 per game). It is 19th in forcing them (13.3 per game).

The Pelicans are 19th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.7 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.