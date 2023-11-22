Matt Duchene and the Dallas Stars will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at American Airlines Center. Thinking about a wager on Duchene? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Matt Duchene vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Duchene has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 15:43 on the ice per game.

Duchene has a goal in six of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Duchene has a point in 11 of 16 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In eight of 16 games this season, Duchene has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Duchene's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Duchene has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Duchene Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 47 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 16 Games 4 15 Points 2 6 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

