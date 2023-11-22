The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys' 52.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).

McNeese is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 178th.

The Cowboys' 82.7 points per game are 22.7 more points than the 60.0 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.0 points, McNeese is 4-1.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

McNeese scored more points at home (74.3 per game) than away (64.3) last season.

At home, the Cowboys gave up 74.1 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.4).

At home, McNeese made 8.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (7.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.8%) than away (33.0%).

