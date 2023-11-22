McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-1) will face the McNeese Cowboys (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
McNeese Top Players (2022-23)
- Christian Shumate: 15.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Scott: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trae English: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Harwin Francois: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Louisiana Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Crawford: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cobe Williams: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keaston Willis: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kenny Hunter: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Jordan Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
McNeese vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Louisiana Tech Rank
|Louisiana Tech AVG
|McNeese AVG
|McNeese Rank
|162nd
|72.2
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|319th
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|32
|163rd
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|23rd
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|13.7
|323rd
