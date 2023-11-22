Wednesday's game between the Grambling Tigers (2-3) and the Northwestern State Demons (0-3) at Prather Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-67 based on our computer prediction, with Grambling securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on November 22.

The Demons head into this game following a 65-53 loss to Tulsa on Sunday.

Northwestern State vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Northwestern State vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 72, Northwestern State 67

Northwestern State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Demons were outscored by 7.5 points per game last season (posting 60.3 points per game, 271st in college basketball, while conceding 67.8 per outing, 270th in college basketball) and had a -217 scoring differential.

Northwestern State's offense was worse in Southland action last year, averaging 59.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 60.3 PPG.

Offensively the Demons fared better in home games last year, averaging 64.9 points per game, compared to 55.2 per game away from home.

Defensively Northwestern State was better at home last year, surrendering 58.4 points per game, compared to 76.3 on the road.

