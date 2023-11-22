A clash featuring two of the top teams in the Western Conference is on the table for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, when the fourth-place Dallas Stars (12-4-1) host the first-place Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2).

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) VEG

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 47 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 60 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Stars are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 39 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 17 8 9 17 16 6 51.4% Roope Hintz 16 7 9 16 5 1 50% Jason Robertson 17 5 10 15 16 13 - Matt Duchene 16 6 9 15 5 11 57.1% Tyler Seguin 17 6 8 14 7 4 55.1%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 47 goals given up (just 2.5 per game) is eighth in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in scoring (64 goals, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players