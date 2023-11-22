How to Watch Wisconsin vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) face the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 36.9% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- Wisconsin has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.9% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Badgers sit at 264th.
- The Badgers average 75.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64 the Mustangs allow.
- When Wisconsin puts up more than 64 points, it is 3-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs have shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, three percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.
- This season, SMU has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 111th.
- The Mustangs average 9.8 more points per game (77.2) than the Badgers allow their opponents to score (67.4).
- SMU has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Wisconsin put up 0.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than in road games (67.3).
- The Badgers ceded 60.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71).
- In terms of three-pointers, Wisconsin fared better when playing at home last season, making 8.5 treys per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in away games.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, SMU averaged 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.1.
- At home, the Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 83.1.
- At home, SMU drained 7.1 triples per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than on the road (28%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-68
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|W 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|SMU
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|W 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|W 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Moody Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.