The California Golden Bears (2-3) play the Tulane Green Wave (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. It tips at 12:30 AM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Tulane vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET
  • Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane Stats Insights

  • The Green Wave made 46.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Tulane had a 17-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Green Wave were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Bears ranked 351st.
  • Last year, the Green Wave recorded 9.8 more points per game (79.9) than the Golden Bears allowed (70.1).
  • Tulane had a 19-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tulane averaged 83.5 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.
  • The Green Wave ceded 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.3).
  • Tulane sunk 8.3 treys per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged in road games (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Northwestern State W 88-71 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 Sacramento State W 92-57 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 Bradley L 80-77 JSerra Pavilion
11/23/2023 Cal - JSerra Pavilion
11/29/2023 Prairie View A&M - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/3/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium

