Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in De Soto Parish, Louisiana this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Welsh High School at Logansport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Logansport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa High School at North DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Stonewall, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
