The Troy Trojans (1-1) will face the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Grambling vs. Troy Game Information

Grambling Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Troy Top Players (2022-23)

Zay Williams: 12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Nelson Phillips: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Christyon Eugene: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Aamer Muhammad: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kieffer Punter: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Grambling vs. Troy Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Troy Rank Troy AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank 139th 73.2 Points Scored 69 248th 77th 66.8 Points Allowed 62.2 15th 187th 31.6 Rebounds 31.3 210th 133rd 9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 5 349th 143rd 13.5 Assists 11.7 289th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 13.4 316th

