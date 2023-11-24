Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars will face the Calgary Flames at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Benn in that upcoming Stars-Flames game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jamie Benn vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn has averaged 15:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Benn has a goal in four of 18 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Benn has a point in nine games this season (out of 18), including multiple points four times.

Benn has an assist in seven of 18 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Benn's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 36.4% chance of Benn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 18 Games 4 13 Points 7 4 Goals 3 9 Assists 4

