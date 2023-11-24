Julius Randle and the New York Knicks hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 117-100 loss versus the Timberwolves, Randle had 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Randle, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 19.5 Rebounds 9.5 10.0 Assists 4.5 5.3 PRA -- 34.8 PR -- 29.5



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Heat

Randle is responsible for taking 19.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.6 per game.

Randle's Knicks average 99.9 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 98.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 108.1 points per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Heat have allowed 43.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 16th in the NBA, conceding 25.9 per game.

Julius Randle vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/12/2023 36 15 11 3 1 2 0 5/10/2023 36 24 5 5 4 0 1 5/8/2023 39 20 9 3 1 0 0 5/6/2023 38 10 14 2 0 0 0 5/2/2023 38 25 12 8 3 0 0 3/29/2023 15 3 5 1 0 0 0 3/22/2023 36 15 6 9 1 0 1 3/3/2023 36 43 9 3 8 1 0 2/2/2023 34 23 10 6 3 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.