Friday's contest that pits the Drake Bulldogs (3-1) versus the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-1) at Knapp Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 91-63 in favor of Drake, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Lady Techsters' most recent contest was a 96-44 loss to Texas on Sunday.

Louisiana Tech vs. Drake Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 91, Louisiana Tech 63

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lady Techsters had a +125 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They put up 65.1 points per game to rank 176th in college basketball and allowed 61.2 per outing to rank 88th in college basketball.

Louisiana Tech scored fewer points in conference action (62.4 per game) than overall (65.1).

At home, the Lady Techsters scored 68.8 points per game last season, 7.3 more than they averaged on the road (61.5).

Louisiana Tech conceded fewer points at home (60.9 per game) than away (62.2) last season.

