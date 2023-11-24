The LSU Tigers (3-2) face the North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

LSU vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network+

LSU Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have knocked down.
  • LSU is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys sit at 225th.
  • The 78.2 points per game the Tigers put up are 7.4 more points than the Ospreys allow (70.8).
  • LSU is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively LSU fared better in home games last season, putting up 69.3 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 69.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.2.
  • In home games, LSU sunk 0.5 more three-pointers per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (32.5%).

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Dayton L 70-67 TD Arena
11/17/2023 North Texas W 66-62 TD Arena
11/19/2023 Wake Forest W 86-80 TD Arena
11/24/2023 North Florida - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/28/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome
12/1/2023 SE Louisiana - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

