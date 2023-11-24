How to Watch LSU vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (3-2) face the North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
LSU vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Winthrop vs Georgia (5:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Baylor vs Florida (5:30 PM ET | November 24)
- Alabama vs Ohio State (7:00 PM ET | November 24)
LSU Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have knocked down.
- LSU is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys sit at 225th.
- The 78.2 points per game the Tigers put up are 7.4 more points than the Ospreys allow (70.8).
- LSU is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively LSU fared better in home games last season, putting up 69.3 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 69.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.2.
- In home games, LSU sunk 0.5 more three-pointers per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (32.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Dayton
|L 70-67
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|North Texas
|W 66-62
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 86-80
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/1/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.