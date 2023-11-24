Friday's game that pits the LSU Tigers (3-2) against the North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-65 in favor of LSU, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the matchup.

LSU vs. North Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

LSU vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 83, North Florida 65

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. North Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-17.9)

LSU (-17.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

LSU's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, while North Florida's is 2-3-0. The Tigers have hit the over in four games, while Ospreys games have gone over three times.

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers' +51 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.2 points per game (129th in college basketball) while allowing 68 per outing (136th in college basketball).

LSU wins the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. It records 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 201st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.8 per outing.

LSU hits 7 three-pointers per game (211th in college basketball), 2.8 fewer than its opponents (9.8).

The Tigers' 99.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 99th in college basketball, and the 86.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 151st in college basketball.

LSU has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (218th in college basketball play), 2.4 fewer than the 15 it forces on average (57th in college basketball).

