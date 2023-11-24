Matt Duchene and the Dallas Stars will play on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. There are prop bets for Duchene available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Matt Duchene vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

Duchene has averaged 15:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Duchene has a goal in six of 17 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Duchene has a point in 11 of 17 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In eight of 17 games this season, Duchene has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Duchene has an implied probability of 54.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Duchene has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Duchene Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 64 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 17 Games 4 15 Points 4 6 Goals 1 9 Assists 3

