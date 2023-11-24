The Baylor Bears (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowgirls (2-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls score 8.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Bears give up (67.0).

When it scores more than 67.0 points, McNeese is 2-2.

Baylor has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.8 points.

The Bears score 5.1 more points per game (83.3) than the Cowgirls give up (78.2).

Baylor is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.2 points.

McNeese is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 83.3 points.

This year the Bears are shooting 50.5% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Cowgirls concede.

The Cowgirls' 40.5 shooting percentage is 2.0 lower than the Bears have conceded.

McNeese Leaders

Emilia Tenbrock: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Mireia Yespes: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG% Cristina Gil: 10.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

10.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Boston Berry: 7.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.2 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

7.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.2 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Julia Puente Valverde: 5.7 PTS, 45.7 FG%

McNeese Schedule