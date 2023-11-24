The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Nicholls State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Nicholls State Stats Insights

The Colonels' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (35.6%).

Nicholls State is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 35.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank 259th.

The Colonels score 20 more points per game (78.8) than the Bulldogs allow (58.8).

When it scores more than 58.8 points, Nicholls State is 3-2.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Nicholls State put up 82.3 points per game last season, 10.6 more than it averaged away (71.7).

The Colonels gave up fewer points at home (63.1 per game) than on the road (80.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, Nicholls State sunk fewer triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.3%) than at home (38%) too.

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule