At Crypto.com Arena on Friday, November 24, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (6-7) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (8-7) at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSSC and BSNO.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pelicans vs. Clippers matchup.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and BSNO

BSSC and BSNO Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game with a +53 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.2 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 109.1 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Pelicans score 113.5 points per game (16th in NBA) and give up 113.9 (16th in league) for a -5 scoring differential overall.

These two teams score 226.7 points per game combined, 1.2 more than this game's over/under.

These two teams allow a combined 223 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has compiled a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

New Orleans has put together a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Pelicans and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2500 - Clippers +2200 +1200 -

