Player prop betting options for Paul George, Jonas Valanciunas and others are available in the Los Angeles Clippers-New Orleans Pelicans matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Friday (starting at 10:30 PM ET).

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and BSNO

BSSC and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -132)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Valanciunas on Friday is 1.0 lower than his scoring average of 13.5.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +108)

The 24 points Brandon Ingram has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (24.5).

He has averaged 0.8 more rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

Ingram has averaged 4.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Ingram has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -104)

The 24.5-point prop bet set for Zion Williamson on Friday is 2.1 higher than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Williamson averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than Friday's prop bet (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +104)

Friday's points prop bet for George is 25.5 points. That's 0.7 more than his season average of 24.8.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (5.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

George's season-long assist average -- 3.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

George has connected on 3.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +108)

The 24.5-point prop bet set for Kawhi Leonard on Friday is 3.1 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Leonard's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is the same as Friday's prop bet.

His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his prop bet total on Friday.

