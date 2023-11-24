Jonas Valančiūnas, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Clippers - November 24
Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Clippers (6-7) and New Orleans Pelicans (8-7) will match up on Friday at 10:30 PM ET. Brandon Ingram is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Clippers
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSC, BSNO
Pelicans' Last Game
The Pelicans were victorious in their previous game against the Kings, 117-112, on Wednesday. Zion Williamson was their leading scorer with 25 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zion Williamson
|25
|5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Brandon Ingram
|23
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|15
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas' averages for the season are 13.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the field.
- Ingram contributes with 24.0 points per game, plus 5.3 boards and 4.8 assists.
- Williamson's numbers for the season are 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, making 55.1% of his shots from the field.
- Dyson Daniels averages 8.5 points, 5.0 boards and 3.6 assists, making 44.5% of his shots from the floor.
- The Pelicans receive 11.3 points, 4.3 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Herbert Jones.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|24.3
|5.0
|4.9
|0.5
|0.2
|1.6
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|12.9
|8.9
|2.6
|0.4
|1.7
|0.5
|Zion Williamson
|18.3
|4.4
|3.9
|0.8
|0.4
|0.1
|Dyson Daniels
|9.4
|5.1
|4.1
|1.6
|0.2
|1.0
|Jordan Hawkins
|15.3
|4.2
|2.3
|0.5
|0.0
|3.1
