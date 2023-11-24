Two struggling squads meet when the SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) visit the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The Lions will aim to halt a three-game losing run versus the Broncos, losers of four in a row.

SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: FloHoops

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

Last season, the Lions had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents made.

SE Louisiana had a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Lions were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncos ranked 79th.

Last year, the Lions averaged just 3.6 more points per game (77.6) than the Broncos allowed (74).

SE Louisiana had a 16-3 record last season when putting up more than 74 points.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively SE Louisiana performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 82.9 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game on the road.

The Lions ceded 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.2).

SE Louisiana averaged 8.4 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

