How to Watch the Stars vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (12-4-2) will host the Calgary Flames (7-9-3) on Friday, with both teams coming off a defeat in their last game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Stars-Flames game can be watched on ESPN+ and BSSW, so tune in to catch the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs Flames Additional Info
|Stars vs Flames Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Flames Prediction
|Stars vs Flames Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Flames Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Stars vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|Stars
|4-3 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 49 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Stars' 61 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|18
|8
|10
|18
|16
|6
|52.3%
|Roope Hintz
|17
|8
|9
|17
|5
|3
|51.2%
|Jason Robertson
|18
|5
|11
|16
|16
|14
|-
|Matt Duchene
|17
|6
|9
|15
|5
|11
|57.6%
|Tyler Seguin
|18
|6
|8
|14
|8
|4
|55.6%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames give up 3.4 goals per game (64 in total), 24th in the NHL.
- The Flames' 54 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Flames have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|19
|4
|9
|13
|9
|13
|55.1%
|Nazem Kadri
|19
|3
|9
|12
|16
|14
|49%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|19
|4
|8
|12
|14
|7
|100%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|18
|5
|6
|11
|3
|4
|0%
|Rasmus Andersson
|15
|3
|7
|10
|8
|7
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.