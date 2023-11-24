Stars vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 24
The Dallas Stars (12-4-2) take on the Calgary Flames (7-9-3) at American Airlines Center on Friday, November 24 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW. The Stars were defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Flames are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators.
In the past 10 games, the Stars have a record of 6-3-1. They have scored 36 goals, while their opponents have scored 28. They have gone on the power play 36 times during that span, and have capitalized with 10 goals (27.8% of opportunities).
Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Friday's matchup.
Stars vs. Flames Predictions for Friday
Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final tally of Stars 4, Flames 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-175)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Flames Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have a 12-4-2 record overall, with a 3-2-5 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- Dallas has 13 points (6-1-1) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- The three times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-1-1 (three points).
- Dallas finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).
- The Stars have scored at least three goals in 12 games (11-1-0, 22 points).
- In the five games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 4-1-0 record (eight points).
- In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 6-2-1 (13 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 6-2-1 (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|11th
|3.39
|Goals Scored
|2.84
|26th
|8th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|3.37
|22nd
|16th
|31
|Shots
|32.3
|7th
|24th
|32.1
|Shots Allowed
|30.1
|14th
|14th
|20.34%
|Power Play %
|13.11%
|26th
|5th
|87.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.71%
|6th
Stars vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
