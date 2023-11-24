The No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) host an AAC battle against the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

Tulane sports the 62nd-ranked offense this season (391.6 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking 25th-best with only 323.9 yards allowed per game. UTSA is accumulating 33.1 points per game on offense this season (29th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 24.3 points per game (56th-ranked) on defense.

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Tulane vs. UTSA Key Statistics

Tulane UTSA 391.6 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.1 (37th) 323.9 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.8 (56th) 161.8 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.6 (47th) 229.8 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.5 (48th) 15 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (50th) 17 (41st) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (61st)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has been a dual threat for Tulane so far this season. He has 2,043 passing yards, completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 271 yards (24.6 ypg) on 78 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has 1,080 rushing yards on 206 carries with six touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 33 receptions for 599 yards (54.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Chris Brazzell II has caught 36 passes for 577 yards (52.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jha'Quan Jackson's 24 grabs have turned into 421 yards and four touchdowns.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 2,308 yards on 64.8% passing while tossing 17 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 295 yards with four scores.

Kevorian Barnes has run for 606 yards on 127 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Robert Henry has run for 519 yards across 102 carries, scoring nine touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus leads his team with 964 receiving yards on 75 catches with nine touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has 29 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 514 yards (46.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Devin McCuin has racked up 489 reciving yards (44.5 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulane or UTSA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.