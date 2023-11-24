The Dallas Stars, Tyler Seguin among them, meet the Calgary Flames on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Thinking about a wager on Seguin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Seguin vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Seguin has averaged 16:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

In five of 18 games this year, Seguin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 18 games this season, Seguin has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Seguin has an assist in seven of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Seguin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he goes over.

Seguin has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Seguin Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 18 Games 4 14 Points 4 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.