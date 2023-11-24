AAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 13
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 13 of the 2023 college football season includes seven games involving AAC teams. Our computer model likes Memphis (-13) against Temple and betting the over/under in the UAB vs. North Texas matchup as best bets or parlay options.
Best Week 13 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Memphis -13 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 23.6 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: East Carolina -3 vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at East Carolina Pirates
- Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 7.7 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: SMU -18.5 vs. Navy
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at SMU Mustangs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 22.8 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 13 AAC Total Bets
Under 73.5 - UAB vs. North Texas
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at North Texas Mean Green
- Projected Total: 68.5 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 48.5 - Florida Atlantic vs. Rice
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Rice Owls
- Projected Total: 52.8 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 44.5 - Tulsa vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at East Carolina Pirates
- Projected Total: 48.0 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 13 AAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Tulane
|10-1 (7-0 AAC)
|27.8 / 18.5
|391.6 / 323.9
|SMU
|9-2 (7-0 AAC)
|40.3 / 18.0
|471.3 / 306.5
|UTSA
|8-3 (7-0 AAC)
|33.1 / 24.3
|429.1 / 370.8
|Memphis
|8-3 (5-2 AAC)
|39.2 / 29.7
|453.4 / 418.8
|Navy
|5-5 (4-3 AAC)
|18.7 / 19.3
|304.1 / 349.8
|Rice
|5-6 (3-4 AAC)
|30.8 / 27.2
|368.7 / 378.3
|South Florida
|5-6 (3-4 AAC)
|29.3 / 36.8
|451.0 / 469.5
|Florida Atlantic
|4-7 (3-4 AAC)
|24.0 / 25.6
|335.5 / 391.2
|UAB
|4-7 (3-4 AAC)
|28.8 / 36.2
|444.0 / 416.0
|North Texas
|4-7 (2-5 AAC)
|33.5 / 36.6
|482.4 / 472.8
|Charlotte
|3-8 (2-5 AAC)
|17.8 / 26.8
|314.0 / 362.5
|Temple
|3-8 (1-6 AAC)
|21.1 / 34.8
|364.5 / 441.5
|Tulsa
|3-8 (1-6 AAC)
|22.9 / 34.5
|380.1 / 447.9
|East Carolina
|2-9 (1-6 AAC)
|16.5 / 21.8
|263.5 / 330.5
