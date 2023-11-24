SEC Games Today: How to Watch SEC Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 13
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 13 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can see all nine games involving teams from the SEC.
SEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
|4:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Texas A&M Aggies at LSU Tigers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Kentucky Wildcats at Louisville Cardinals
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Vanderbilt Commodores at Tennessee Volunteers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
