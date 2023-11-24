Will Wyatt Johnston Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 24?
When the Dallas Stars face off against the Calgary Flames on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Wyatt Johnston find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnston stats and insights
- Johnston has scored in six of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Johnston recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:31
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|3
|2
|1
|19:38
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|15:14
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|17:28
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|W 4-3
Stars vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
