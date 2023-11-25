Alabama vs. Auburn Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 25
Based on our computer projections, the Alabama Crimson Tide will beat the Auburn Tigers when the two teams play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Alabama vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Auburn (+13.5)
|Over (48)
|Alabama 31, Auburn 19
Alabama Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 86.7%.
- The Crimson Tide are 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Alabama has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
- This season, seven of the Crimson Tide's 10 games have gone over the point total.
- Alabama games have had an average of 51.6 points this season, 3.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Auburn Betting Info (2023)
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 18.2% chance to win.
- The Tigers' ATS record is 5-6-0 this year.
- When it has played as at least 13.5-point underdogs this year, Auburn is 1-0 against the spread.
- The teams have hit the over in four of the Tigers' 11 games with a set total.
- The average point total for Auburn this year is 3.5 points higher than this game's over/under.
Crimson Tide vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alabama
|36.5
|17.4
|38.6
|18.6
|33
|15.3
|Auburn
|27.5
|21.5
|30.3
|21
|24.2
|22
