Patriot League Games Today: How to Watch Patriot League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 13
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Week 13 college football schedule includes one game involving teams from the Patriot League. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Patriot League Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Lafayette Leopards at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.