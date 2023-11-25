The 2023 college football postseason schedule has exciting matchups in store, including those involving Louisiana schools. Among those games is the Wisconsin Badgers taking on the LSU Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week

Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Saluki Stadium

Saluki Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Time: 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 16 Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Favorite: Jacksonville State (-3.5)

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27 Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Favorite: Virginia Tech (-11.5)

Wisconsin Badgers at No. 13 LSU Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: SECN

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-10)

