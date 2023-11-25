The Maine Black Bears (3-2) take on the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Knapp Center. It starts at 12:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana Tech vs. Maine Scoring Comparison

The Black Bears put up 8.3 fewer points per game (57.2) than the Lady Techsters allow their opponents to score (65.5).

Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.2 points.

The Lady Techsters score 72.8 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 58.2 the Black Bears allow.

Louisiana Tech is 2-1 when scoring more than 58.2 points.

Maine has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

This year the Lady Techsters are shooting 43.5% from the field, 5.1% higher than the Black Bears concede.

The Black Bears make 37.3% of their shots from the field, 4.5% lower than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Schedule